Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Elected as Leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was elected leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party on Sunday, November 24. The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.

Three more resolutions, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the Mahayuti alliance, were also passed.

The Mahayuti of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP clinched a stellar victory, winning 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly polls, leaving opposition MVA with a tally of 46 seats.