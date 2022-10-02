Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde receives death threat, security beefed up

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life were received by the State Intelligence Department (SID).

State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat. "After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister," Dumbre said. Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z-plus category security cover, he said.

Security has also been stepped up at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.

