Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Takes Serious Note of Potholes and Traffic Jams on Highways in Several Districts

Chief Minister to Inspect Thane-Nashik Highway on Friday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the urgent repair of potholes on the Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad highways. Utilizing Rapid Quick Hardener and M60 technology, Shinde instructed officials from the National Highways Authority, MSRDC, Public Works Department, and Traffic Police to provide immediate relief to citizens from traffic congestion. He emphasized that the repair work should be conducted on a war footing, with no negligence tolerated, and called for immediate action on the Nashik-Bhiwandi road. He also instructed the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to issue a collective notification regulating heavy traffic during peak hours and to set up parking lots along highways for heavy vehicles.

A meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shinde to discuss traffic congestion on highways in Thane, Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad districts, as well as traffic management during the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival.

Highlighting the poor condition of the Nashik-Bhiwandi road, especially during the monsoon, Shinde expressed concern over the resulting traffic congestion and accidents. He ordered that road repairs commence immediately and be completed with high quality and speed.

Action Against Those Obstructing Road Repairs

Expressing dissatisfaction over the potholes on the Thane-Nashik and Thane-Ahmedabad highways, Shinde directed authorities to work day and night to fill the potholes and alleviate the suffering caused to citizens by traffic jams. He urged the use of modern technology, specifically Rapid Quick Setting Hardener and M60 materials, for these repairs. In areas where more time is needed to fill potholes, Shinde recommended using precast panels and instructed the National Highways Authority to act swiftly. He also ordered that any individuals obstructing the repair work be prosecuted. The Chief Minister announced that he would personally inspect the highway repair work on Friday.

Heavy Vehicle Regulation from JNPT

Alongside pothole repairs, Shinde instructed an increase in the number of traffic wardens to manage traffic. To prevent congestion caused by heavy vehicles from JNPT, he called for the regulation of this traffic, appointing the Thane District Collector as the nodal officer for coordination. Shinde also directed JNPT to promptly repair potholes on highways leading to Panvel, Pune, and Thane. For traffic management in Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and the JNPT area, he instructed CIDCO to provide 200 traffic wardens to Navi Mumbai Police and JNPT to supply the necessary cranes for handling heavy vehicles.

Parking Lots on Nashik Highway

Chief Minister Shinde also ordered the creation of parking lots for heavy vehicles at Sonale, Padgha, and Asangaon on the Nashik highway. He called for a collective notification from the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to ban heavy traffic from 7 AM to 11 AM and from 5 PM to 11 PM. Shinde emphasized the need for filling potholes, repairing drains, and other necessary maintenance work, instructing that the progress of these tasks be reviewed daily.