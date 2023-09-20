Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Shinde, in a post on his social media account, shared his visit to 'Shivtirth', Thackeray's residence in Dadar, Mumbai, where he offered prayers to the deity. Thackeray and his family, along with party leaders, welcomed the chief minister.

Notably, Raj Thackeray's stance toward the government has been critical since Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight of his party's MLAs joined the government led by Eknath Shinde on July 2. This government comprises the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the NCP, sharing power in Maharashtra.