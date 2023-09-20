Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 20, 2023 08:31 PM 2023-09-20T20:31:36+5:30 2023-09-20T20:33:19+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.
Shinde, in a post on his social media account, shared his visit to 'Shivtirth', Thackeray's residence in Dadar, Mumbai, where he offered prayers to the deity. Thackeray and his family, along with party leaders, welcomed the chief minister.
महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना अध्यक्ष श्री.@RajThackeray यांच्या दादर येथील 'शिवतीर्थ' या निवासस्थानी उपस्थित राहून त्यांच्या घरी विराजमान झालेल्या श्री गणरायाचे मनोभावे दर्शन घेतले.— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 20, 2023
यावेळी श्री.राज ठाकरे यांच्या पत्नी सौ.शर्मिला राज ठाकरे, त्यांचे सुपुत्र अमित राज ठाकरे, मनसे नेते… pic.twitter.com/O0Sct9aIKb
Notably, Raj Thackeray's stance toward the government has been critical since Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight of his party's MLAs joined the government led by Eknath Shinde on July 2. This government comprises the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the NCP, sharing power in Maharashtra.