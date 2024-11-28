Maharashtra CM Race: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar to Meet Amit Shah Today in Delhi

The suspense over who will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra continues as top leaders of the Mahayuti alliance — Devendra Fadnavis of BJP, Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar of NCP — are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

The Mahayuti alliance, which secured a sweeping victory in the November 23 Maharashtra Assembly elections, has yet to resolve the deadlock over the Chief Minister’s post. The alliance won 230 of the 288 seats, with BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 seats and NCP with 41. Despite the impressive victory, the decision on who will lead the state government remains uncertain.

It is widely speculated that Fadnavis, given his party’s top performance in the polls, will be the one to take the reins as the next chief minister. However, a final decision is yet to be made, with discussions continuing among the alliance’s key leaders.

In recent days, several leaders from the Mahayuti alliance have been traveling between Mumbai and Delhi for talks with the BJP high command. On Wednesday night, BJP leader Vinod Tawde held a nearly 40-minute meeting with Amit Shah to discuss the government formation process in Maharashtra.

The outcome of Thursday’s meeting between the top leaders and Shah is expected to provide further clarity on the next steps.