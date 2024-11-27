“My Identity of a 'Ladla Bhai' Is Above All Posts”, Says Eknath Shinde Amid Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Post (Watch Video)

The drama surrounding Maharashtra's Chief Minister position is finally taking a turn toward clarity. On November 27, 2024, Eknath Shinde announced that he would not obstruct the formation of a Mahayuti government, stating that he would agree to whatever the Mahayuti team decides. This statement clears up the confusion and speculation that had been circulating for weeks. Shinde held a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth formation of the Mahayuti government. Following a tense few days, it now appears that the political situation is settling.

The Mahayuti coalition won a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, but no decision has yet been made regarding the Chief Minister's post. On one side, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is claiming the position, while on the other, the BJP is also asserting its claim. Shinde had been upset about the possibility of not securing the Chief Minister's post, leading to speculation about a significant decision he might take. However, he has now clarified his position during the press conference.

"This is the first time we are meeting after the election results. I want to thank and express my gratitude to all the voters and people of Maharashtra. Such a large victory is a landslide victory, unprecedented in recent years. I am very grateful for the work done by the Mahayuti in the last two and a half years and for the trust shown by the people," Shinde stated.

VIDEO | "My identity of a 'Ladla Bhai' is above all posts. I consider myself fortunate for this. For the past 3-4 days, there are discussions that someone is angry and sitting in the house... we are not those who get angry, we are those who fight, work and bring change in… pic.twitter.com/Yu9bqFZMD0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2024

He emphasized, "I am not the Chief Minister; I am a common man. I worked as a worker, just like everyone else. I was a worker yesterday, and I am still one today. I never considered myself a Chief Minister; I worked as a common man. We initiated development works that were halted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi and combined welfare schemes. This victory is a testament to the people's support. All the workers of the Mahayuti did a tremendous job. I became the beloved brother of the beloved sisters; this is my identity, and it is the most significant for me."