Maharashtra New CM: We Will Support Any Decision; Eknath Shinde Leaves CM Decision Call To PM Modi and Amit Shah

After the Mahayuti (grand alliance) secured an undisputed majority in the Maharashtra assembly elections, all eyes are now on who will be the next Chief Minister. In this context, Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde held a press conference today, indicating that he would step back from claiming the Chief Minister’s position. Shinde reflected on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s wish for an ordinary Shiv Sena worker to become the Chief Minister, and stated that he would accept the decision made by Modi and Amit Shah. “There are no issues or obstacles. The final decision on the Chief Minister’s post will be made by Modi and Amit Shah, and we, as Shiv Sena, will accept it,” he concluded, signaling that he was stepping back from the claim for the position of Chief Minister.

#WATCH | Thane: Maharashtra caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "For the past 2-4 days you must have seen rumours that someone is miffed. We are not people who get miffed...I spoke with the PM yesterday and told him that there is no obstruction from our end in… pic.twitter.com/IvFlgD5WQI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

"I have always worked as a worker, and I continue to do so. I don’t consider myself as the Chief Minister. I have worked as a common man and have always been dedicated to serving the people. We are not the ones to complain or cry, but the ones who work for the people," Shinde said. He also thanked the voters and people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support, calling it a landslide victory, something not seen in many years. He credited the success to the work done by the Mahayuti coalition in the last two and a half years, including the resumption of stalled development projects. “This victory is a result of our hard work and the people’s trust. It’s a victory of development and welfare,” he added.

Shinde highlighted that Mahayuti workers had put in immense effort, with many working late into the night. He personally held 80 to 90 rallies and traveled extensively. “I worked like a common worker, just as others did. I never considered myself a leader, but always as someone working for the people,” he stated. He expressed satisfaction with the work he had done as Chief Minister, emphasizing the support he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I’m proud of the historic decisions we made in the last 1.5 years, and I am grateful for the support of Modi and Amit Shah,” Shinde said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, together, they secured a decisive win, capturing 235 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP won 131 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 57 and 41 seats, respectively.