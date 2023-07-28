Maharashtra Congress and NCP hold crucial meeting in Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar today at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. The meeting aimed to discuss several important matters, including the possibility of formulating a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Additionally, they were expected to address the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, among various other pressing issues.

After the meeting, Congress leaders, including state president Nana Patole and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, addressed a press conference. They answered questions from media representatives, shedding light on the outcomes and decisions taken during their crucial meeting with Sharad Pawar.

Talking to the media, Nana Patole stated that after August 15 or in the first week of September, an alliance of Indian opposition parties, called INDIA, will hold a meeting in Mumbai. Today (July 28), we met Sharad Pawar to prepare for this meeting, which is being organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. In today's meeting, Sharad Pawar shared his experiences from the meetings of opposition parties held in Bangalore and Patna. He provided us with guidance on how to make the upcoming Mumbai meeting even more effective. Additionally, during this time, Sharad Pawar also had a phone conversation with Uddhav Thackeray.

Nana Patole said that on the coming Saturday at 11 AM, we will hold another meeting for the preparations for the 'INDIA' meeting. Chief Ministers from various states and leaders of different parties from those states will be attending the opposition party's meeting scheduled for September. More than 100 prominent leaders are expected to come to Mumbai, he said.