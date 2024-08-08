Maharashtra Congress Leaders to Tour Marathwada and Vidarbha from August 10 Ahead of Assembly Elections

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, Maharashtra Congress leaders will embark on a tour of the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions starting August 10, according to a party statement released Thursday. The statement also noted that Ramesh Chennithala, the party's Maharashtra in-charge, along with senior state leaders, will be participating in the tour.

Chennithala, state unit president Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Mukul Wasnik, Vijay Wadettiwar, Prithviraj Chavan, Satej Patil, Naseem Khan and Amit Deshmukh will hold district-wise meetings with local office-bearers, it said. Elections in the state are scheduled for October.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 schedule in the coming days. Once the announcement is made, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect, likely around September 20. Amidst this anticipation, Ajit Pawar's statements on seat-sharing have generated significant buzz.

