Maharashtra Congress president urges CM to cancel Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri’s event in Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has asked CM Eknath Shinde not to allow Bagheshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's next event in Mumbai, which is slated for March 18–19 at Mira Road.

In a letter to CM Shinde, he also cited Shastri’s derogatory remarks on Sant Tukaram.

According to reports, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham will be a organising a public event on March 18 and 19 at Mira Road in Mumbai.

"Superstition has no place in our state; Maharashtra has also passed such a legislation," Patole wrote in a letter to CM Shinde.

