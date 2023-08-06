Maharashtra: Congress workers held for throwing ink at BMC official

Five Congress workers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing ink at a BMC engineer in his office in suburban Deonar as part of a protest against civic corruption, a Mumbai police official said.The Congress had held protest marches at all BMC wards, including M East ward where the incident happened, during the day, the Deonar police station official said.

"While speaking to BMC engineer Anil Jadhav in his cabin, one of the protesting Congress workers, identified as the party's youth wing district chief Arif Sayyed, threw ink on the civic official and threatened him. Sayyed and those accompanying him were nabbed by BMC security personnel there," he said.On Jadhav's complaint, a case was registered against five persons under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the official said.The five persons will be produced in court on Sunday, the police official added.