Maharashtra Congress Writes to Chief Electoral Officer Seeking Probe into Nana Patole's Accident

Maharashtra Congress, on Wednesday, has written to the State Chief Electoral Officer requesting an investigation into the accident involving Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole in Bhandara on April 9 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign. The party is urging for a probe to determine whether the accident occurred due to natural causes or if it was a deliberate conspiracy.

“The circumstances surrounding this accident raise serious questions about its potential impact on the upcoming elections. It is imperative to investigate whether there was any foul play involved, aimed at influencing or creating fear among leaders of the opposition party. Such actions undermine the principles of free and fair elections, which are fundamental to our democracy,” state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe wrote in the letter.

“I urge you to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter to ascertain whether the accident was a result of natural causes or if it was a deliberate conspiracy. Additionally, I request that you issue directions to the police department to provide enhanced security measures for Shri. Nana Patole, as well as other important leaders of the Indian National Congress such as Shri. Balasaheb Thorat, Shri. Vijay Wedattiwar, and Shri. Prithviraj Chavan,” he added.

“Given the significance of these leaders and the potential threat posed to them, it is crucial that adequate security measures are put in place to ensure their safety,” Londhe further added.

On Tuesday evening, following a campaign event in the Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate Prashant Padole and State Chief Nana Patole experienced a harrowing collision with a speeding truck. The impact caused significant damage to their vehicle. Fortunately, Patole sustained only minor injuries, though the incident has stirred intense political discussion.

Patole himself shared a video message detailing the crash, expressing concern that the truck driver may have deliberately struck his car, resulting in substantial damage. He confirmed that no one suffered serious injuries, but the car was extensively damaged.

