Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: State Reports 30 New Cases, 3 Deaths; Check Active Case Tally Here

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 25, 2025): Maharashtra reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, according to the state health department. The total number of active cases in the state has reached 223. The new cases on June 25 were reported from Mumbai with eight, Pune and Thane municipal corporations with eight and three respectively, Navi Mumbai with two, Kalyan-Dombivli with two, and Kolhapur, Sangli and Nagpur reporting one to five cases each.

According to the health department, since January 2025, a total of 2,425 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of these, 2,166 have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 89.31 percent. In Mumbai alone, 973 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year.

Since January 2025, 33 patients have died in the state. Of these, 32 had comorbidities and one had another illness. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since January stands at 27,394.