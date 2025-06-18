Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: State Reports 61 New Cases, Total Reaches 2,169 Since January

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 18, 2025): Maharashtra recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections in the state since January to 2,169, according to the Public Health Department. Of the new cases, 19 were reported in Mumbai. Other areas that recorded fresh infections include Thane Municipal Corporation with three cases, Navi Mumbai with two, Mira Bhayandar with one, Panvel with two, Pune district with one, and Pune city with 11. Pimpri Chinchwad saw five new cases, Satara and Sangli districts reported one each, Sangli city recorded three, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city reported two, Nagpur district had one case, Nagpur city recorded seven, and Wardha district had two cases.

The state has conducted 23,241 COVID-19 tests since January. So far, 1,695 patients have recovered. The patient recovery rate stands at 78.14 percent. Mumbai alone has reported 899 COVID-19 cases in 2025. This includes one case in January, one in February, none in March, four in April, 435 in May, and 458 in June so far.

No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since Tuesday. The health department confirmed that a total of 31 COVID-19 patients have died in the state since January. Of these, 30 had comorbidities while one had another pre-existing condition.

All current patients are reported to have mild symptoms. Health officials have advised the public not to panic, as testing and treatment facilities remain in place across Maharashtra.