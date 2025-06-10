Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: State Reports 89 New Cases, One Death

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Maharashtra recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections since January 1 this year to 1,593, according to the state public health department. Mumbai reported the highest number with 32 new cases. Pune followed with 23 cases. Pimpri Chinchwad recorded nine cases. Kalyan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reported four each. Thane, Nagpur and Satara registered three cases each.

Maharashtra reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and one death, with 615 active cases in the state pic.twitter.com/ybbldHjNQG — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

Two cases were reported from Chandrapur. One case each was recorded in Raigad, Gondia, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai.

Read Also | Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Unauthorized ‘Geneva’ Resort, Three Other Illegal Structures in Manori

The state has conducted 18,103 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the year. Mumbai has registered 719 cases this year. Of these, 713 were reported in May alone, the department said.

The latest death brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 19 for the year. Seventeen of the deceased had co-morbid conditions.