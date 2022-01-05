Maharashtra Covid-19 updates: 15 students and 2 school staff test positive in Raigad school, Maharashtra

Maharashtra is leading in the corona tally across the country, and now 15 students and two school staff have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Raigad school. The school is at Vineet village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad.

"One student had symptoms. Later, he tested positive for corona. So, as a precaution, all those who were in his close contact had to take the antigen test. Sixteen had then tested positive for coronavirus," said the school chairman.

The district health officer Nitin Bavalekar said that the health of all 17 infected ones is fine and stable, "All are under home isolation as all of them are asymptomatic," he said.

The officials had taken all 238 students and staff Covid-19 test amongst them 17 tested positive for Covid. However, in the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 18,455 fresh cases, out of this 215 positive cases are from Raigad district.

Even after an increasing number of cases the government is still not taking any decision on the implementation of lockdown in the state. On Wednesday, the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also called on the meeting, on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, health minister Rajesh Tope and senior government officers in Mumbai were also present in the meeting, but no decision has been taken regarding the implementation of lockdown in the state.