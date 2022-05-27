Maharashtra covid update: Covid cases in state rises again including Mumbai

After the three waves of corona subsided, the number of corona patients has started to increase again from last week after the state went mask free. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state government have appealed to the state government to take precautionary measures to prevent further increase in the number of patients even though the death rate and hospital admissions are very low. How are the cases growing? How to take precautions? What is the reason behind the increase in the number of patients again?

In February-March, we gained control of the corona wave and went mask free from April 2. Moreover, restrictions imposed across the state have also been significantly relaxed. But once again, covid cases have started to increase. This is due to the increase in the number of new corona patients over the past week.

Increased number of corona patients in the state

Number of new covid cases patients per day

May 22 - 326 new corona patients

May 23 - 208 new corona patients

May 24 - 338 new corona patients

May 25 - 334 new corona patients

May 26 - 551 new corona patients

Increased number of corona patients in Mumbai

May 23 - 150 new corona patients

May 24 - 218 new corona patients

May 25 - 295 new corona patients

May 26 - 350 new corona patients

The state's weekly corona positivity rate is 1.59 percent. Mumbai and Pune have higher than average positivity rates. The Chief Minister along with the state government is appealing to take precaution once again in view of this increasing number of corona patients.

Experts say that Corona's new strain will continue to come. Although this growing number of patients is a cause for concern, experts say that you should take proper precautions without fear, use masks in crowds or where needed, and keep yourself and your family safe.