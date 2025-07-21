Maharashtra Crime: Man Killed With Sticks by Woman’s Father, Brother Over Alleged Affair in Beed

A 21-year-old engineering student tragically lost his life after allegedly being assaulted by relatives of a young woman due to suspicions of an affair. The incident occurred in Gangawadi village, located in Maharashtra’s Beed district. According to police sources, the victim, Shivam Chikne, was subjected to a severe beating on July 18 and had sustained critical injuries. He was immediately hospitalized and kept under intensive care. Despite doctors' efforts to save him, Shivam succumbed to his injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment, prompting authorities to intensify their investigation into the matter and reclassify the criminal charges involved.

Law enforcement has taken swift action by arresting three individuals, including the woman’s father Ganesh Yadav and her brother Shivam Yadav. Both the victim and the accused lived in the same locality. As per the police, Shivam Chikne was attacked with wooden sticks by the accused while traveling along the Gangawadi-Talwada road. The assault left him unconscious, and he was immediately transported to a hospital by locals. Sub-inspector Swapnil Koli of Talwada police station confirmed that five individuals were involved in the assault, and further legal procedures are underway based on the evidence collected.

Initially, the police registered the case under the charge of attempt to murder. However, after Shivam’s death and further review of the incident, the police have now added murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators are continuing their inquiry to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the brutal attack. The case has shocked the local community and drawn attention to the need for stricter action against vigilante justice. Authorities have assured that all those involved will be held accountable under the law, and further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.