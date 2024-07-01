Maharashtra: Crocodile Seen Strolling On Road in Ratnagiri After Heavy Rainfall, Video Goes Viral

A big crocodile was spotted casually strolling down the narrow roads of a village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. Many videos of the crocodile walking on the road in Chiplun village have been shared widely on social media.

The Chiplun is a village in the Ratnagiri district, home to several animals. The crocodile was believed to have strayed into the village from the nearby river. In the videos, the crocodile could be seen leisurely taking a walk as people and vehicles followed it from a distance.

Crocodile Takes A Walk Down The Village Road in Maharashtra

Chiplun and other places in the Ratnagiri district have been experiencing heavy rain for the last few days. The water level of the rivers in the district has also increased due to heavy rainfall.