Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall with Temperature Reaching 31°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a day of cloudy skies with occasional periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and its suburbs. Temperatures are expected to range around 31°C for the maximum and 25°C for the minimum.

Over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a continuation of generally cloudy skies with occasional episodes of moderate to heavy rainfall in both the city and its suburbs. Temperature-wise, expect maximums around 31°C and minimums near 26°C during this period.

The upcoming week in the city is anticipated to be rainy, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Mumbai and Raigad on Monday, July 1. This alert indicates the potential for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. IMD officials have highlighted that the intensifying westerly winds will contribute to substantial rainfall on July 1.

