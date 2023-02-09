Maharashtra currently moving towards 1 trillion, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra State Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed the belief that Maharashtra’s economy is currently moving towards 1 trillion and that the country's economy would be the third largest in the world over the next 4-5 years.

Fadnavis expressed his thoughts in a special programme on the news channel last night.

Fadnavis said, The faster the development of Maharashtra as well as the country. Samruddhi super expressway is not just a road but it is an economic highway. This highway will give a big boost to the development of the state. Road development plays a major role in the development of the country, so a large network of roads is going to be constructed in the state.

Fadnavis gave the best example of America for this. America was able to progress because it had better roads. As a result, he said that the Nagpur-Goa and Virar-Alibag corridors will be constructed soon. Nalganga-Wainganga projects will bring huge benefits, he added.