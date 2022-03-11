Maharashtra: Dadar and Worli residents to face water cuts on March 14-15

In a major announcement, Water supply will be disrupted in Worli and Dadar for 18 hours on March 14 and March 15 between 8 am and 2 pm due to repair work on the Tansa East and West main water supply line. According to the BMC’s hydraulic engineering department, there will be 100 per cent water cut in Worli, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Gokhale Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim, Matunga west and Sena Bhavan, while there will be low pressure supply in Dhobi Ghat and Saat Rasta. Repair on leakages in the 1,450-mm diameter Tansa East and West main water supply line will be conducted near Gawde Chowk on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel. The BMC has appealed to residents to store water during this period.

Earlier, a 15 per cent water cut was declared on the day of the power disruption in Mumbai on February 27. Mumbai gets around 3,800 million litres of water per day from seven lakes. Of this, 2,000 million litres comes from Bhatsa. Treated water is stored in the Master Balancing Reservoirs (MBR) located near treatment plants in Bhandup and Yewai. It is further distributed to 27 service reservoirs located throughout the city. So, the city wasn’t affected on the same day. But now, as the water supply has not been restored, the city is facing a water crunch. "It will take some time for this water supply to be restored. The city is getting 1,400 MLD water from Bhatsa. There is a shortage of 700 MLD. Till the BMC is able to get an additional 200 MLD from Vaitarna dam, the water cut may remain,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of BMC.