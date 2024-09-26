Maharashtra Dam Water Level: State Reservoirs at 86% Capacity; Pune's Water Stock Reaches 100%

Heavy rains across the state are causing significant damage to agricultural crops, while water storage levels in dams are rising rapidly. Currently, the overall water stock across all divisions has reached 86 percent, compared to 70 percent on the same date last year. Notably, the Konkan division has reported an impressive 94 percent water storage, while the drought-affected Marathwada region stands at 73 percent. The state's rainfall for September has exceeded average levels, with the agriculture department recording a total of 103 percent rainfall thus far. In Pune, the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams collectively boast an impressive water storage level of 99.31 percent.

This year, the monsoon arrived as scheduled, although rainfall intensity in June was relatively low. However, heavy downpours in July and August significantly boosted water storage levels in the dams. The continuous rains over the past week have further contributed to this increase, bringing the overall water stock in all state dams to 86.18 percent. The Konkan region leads with the highest water storage at 94 percent, while the drought-affected Marathwada region follows with a storage level of 73.55 percent.

Water storage levels in major projects across all divisions of the state have surpassed 91 percent. In the Konkan division, major dams have recorded an impressive 98 percent water storage, while the Pune division follows closely at 97.50 percent. The Nashik division has reached 96.59 percent, and medium projects are at 73.54 percent. However, small projects are lagging behind, with only 51.61 percent of their capacity filled. Comparatively, on the same date last year, the overall water storage across all state dams was at 70.25 percent.

In contrast, the state's average rainfall for September is 119.7 mm, and so far, it has received 185.3 mm, reflecting an increase of 103 percent. The agriculture department has documented an average of 17 days of rainfall out of the 26 days in September. Notably, the Sambhajinagar division has experienced 134.16 percent of the normal rainfall for the month, while the Pune division has recorded 72.98 percent of its total expected rainfall.