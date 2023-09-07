Maharashtra: Dengue claims life of 21-year-old engineer in Kalyan

A 21-year-old engineer died of dengue in Kalyan, triggering panic in the civic area. The girl lived in Mohne near Kalyan. The girl had been suffering from a fever for the last four to five days. She was being treated at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Prachi Bhaskar Tare. The civic health department has taken cognizance of the girl's death case and has started conducting door-to-door medical tests of the residents in the area where the girl lives.

The deceased was a young engineer. Doctors who treated her said she died of dengue, but the municipality has not declared the death due to dengue. The municipality has sought information about the medical treatment from the hospital treating the girl and her family. The municipality is investigating whether she died of dengue or any other reason, as per media reports.