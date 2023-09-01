Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar supports 'One Nation, One Election'

The central government has abruptly convened a special session of Parliament, during which a committee has been established to discuss the 'One Nation, One Election' concept across the country

In the upcoming days, there is a proposal to hold simultaneous elections for all states, including the Lok Sabha. However, this move has faced strong opposition from opposition parties. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader, Ajit Pawar, have clarified his stance on the Modi government's 'One Nation, One Election' concept.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he welcomed the 'One Nation, One Election' concept.

“The 'One Nation, One Election' stance advocated by the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducive to the sustainable development of the country and its states. Elections are frequently conducted in different regions of the country, resulting in the wastage of time, money, and manpower. This diverts attention and resources away from development projects hindering overall progress,” he wrote in Marathi,

“With 'One Nation, One Election', elections will be held simultaneously, and the rest of the time can be used to speed up development work. Everyone should view the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, consistently advocated by the Prime Minister and now actively pursued by the central government, in a positive light. This role of the Center is supportive and welcome,” he added.

“Reforms in the system are inevitable with the passage of time. However, these reforms should be in the best interest of the country and its people. The current central government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has demonstrated this courage. The role of the Center will contribute to solving numerous issues faced by the country and the states, allowing a greater emphasis on development work,” he further added.

“Previously, the decision of 'One Nation, One Tax' was implemented by Modi Ji's government with the agreement of all the states, and it was successful. On the same lines, it is believed that the stance of 'One Nation, One Election' will be wholeheartedly accepted by the citizens. The Nationalist Congress Party and I welcome this stance,” Ajit Pawar added.