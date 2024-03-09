Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Addresses Alliance Talks with MNS as Lok Sabha Polls Near, Says…

As the Lok Sabha polls approach, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the ongoing discussions about alliances, particularly regarding the possibility of an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Fadnavis mentioned that the decision on the alliance with MNS would be made at the appropriate time, emphasizing the importance of protecting the rights and regional pride of the people in Maharashtra.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is already engaged in negotiations with the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction, reports have surfaced about discussions with MNS. Fadnavis acknowledged that there isn't much difference between the stand of MNS and BJP, as both parties focus on regional pride and the protection of Marathi interests.

"MNS has spoken about Hindutva, besides 'Marathi manush.' So, there is not much difference between the stand of MNS and BJP," Fadnavis stated. However, he clarified that the final decision on the alliance would come after discussions and at an appropriate time, cautioning against drawing premature inferences about the electoral partnership.

Addressing the ongoing seat-sharing discussions in the state, Fadnavis noted that progress has been made, with 80% of the issues resolved. He expressed confidence that the remaining 20% would also be addressed through ongoing discussions, resulting in a positive and strong alliance for the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the week, Fadnavis reassured that everything was proceeding smoothly within the Mahayuti Alliance, emphasizing ongoing discussions on a few seats that were yet to be finalized. He urged against premature speculation, emphasizing that decisions about ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha would be based on ground realities.

"Everything is going well between the three parties of our alliance. Discussion is still going on two or three seats on which there was a deadlock, but that too will be resolved soon," Fadnavis stated during a press conference. He concluded by affirming that any decisions would be announced shortly, and there was no dispute within the alliance.

