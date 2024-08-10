Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Claims MVA Government Conspired to Frame BJP Leaders with False Cases

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Saturday, a "contract" was given to some officials to frame him and other BJP leaders in false cases and put them behind bars.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration's attempt to imprison him and other BJP leaders was thwarted by the refusal of many conscientious officials to file false cases. His comments came in response to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations that former home minister Anil Deshmukh had pressured him to fabricate charges against certain BJP leaders.

“What he (Singh) said about efforts being made to arrest me and other BJP leaders is completely true. He only talked about one incident, but there are four such incidents wherein conspiracies were hatched to arrest me in false cases,” he said.

“However, we were able to expose those conspiracies at that time. We also gave video evidence of those to the CBI and we have a lot of video evidence today also,” Fadnavis said.

"During the MVA government, a 'supari' (contract) was allegedly given to certain officials to imprison me, Girish Mahajan, Pravin Darekar, and several other leaders," former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed. "However, they were unsuccessful because many principled officials refused to file these false cases." Recently, Fadnavis has been engaged in a public dispute with Anil Deshmukh, who accused Fadnavis of attempting to exert pressure as the opposition leader to frame key figures, including then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while Deshmukh was home minister.