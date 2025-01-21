Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Upset Over Guardian Minister Appointments, Say Reports

Political activity is currently unfolding behind the scenes within the Mahayuti alliance regarding the appointment of guardian ministers in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly expressed his displeasure to the BJP central leadership in Delhi after the list of guardian ministers was announced. As a result, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently abroad, had to issue an immediate order to suspend the appointments of guardian ministers for Raigad and Nashik districts. The suspension of Girish Mahajan’s appointment, a trusted confidant of Fadnavis and known as the BJP's troubleshooter, has added to the intrigue in political circles.

The list of guardian ministers was sent to Delhi for approval before being officially announced. However, the political fallout from the appointments in Nashik and Raigad districts forced CM Fadnavis to reconsider. Despite being known for standing firm on his decisions, Fadnavis issued an immediate suspension order while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Reports suggest Eknath Shinde, upset over the allocation of the guardian minister posts, travelled to his native village of Dare in Satara. Speculation is rife that 20 Shiv Sena MLAs, under the leadership of Uday Samant, may split from the Shinde group and align with the BJP. This has raised questions about whether this unrest is related to the suspension of the guardian minister posts.

Against this backdrop, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan visited Dare village to hold discussions with Shinde. Although leaders within the Mahayuti alliance have publicly stated that "everything is fine," rumours of unrest and behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring persist.

Tensions within the Shinde faction have reportedly increased since Devendra Fadnavis assumed office as Chief Minister. Recently, Fadnavis cancelled a tender for purchasing ST buses, citing financial irregularities in the ST Corporation, and ordered an investigation into the matter. Additionally, Sanjay Shirsat, a Shinde faction minister, was asked to resign from his post as chairman of CIDCO. These decisions are believed to have further upset Shinde.

Eknath Shinde had been adamant about securing the post of guardian minister for Raigad and Nashik districts. However, the BJP’s allocation of the Raigad post to Aditi Tatkare of the NCP and the decision to keep Nashik’s post with Girish Mahajan, due to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, reportedly left Shinde dissatisfied. Following discussions with Shinde, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified the rationale behind the decisions.

While Mahayuti leaders have downplayed the issue, political uncertainty within the alliance continues to loom large.