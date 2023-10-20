Maharashtra Deputy CM scraps contractual hiring order, blames previous govt

In a significant development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the reversal of a government order regarding the recruitment of staff on a contractual basis. He placed blame on the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for implementing this hiring strategy.

During a press conference, Fadnavis clarified that the initiation of contractual hiring dates back to 2003 when the Congress-NCP government was in power. He emphasized that the current administration does not support this approach and sought to rectify the situation.

“We do not want this. They (the MVA government) have committed a sin and we are being blamed for it. I have discussed it with Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. We have decided to scrap the government resolution (GR) on contractual hiring,” Fadnavis said.

“The decision to hire staff on contract through nine empanelled agencies was taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government,”