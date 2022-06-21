Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis thanks, MLAs of all parties for support says, discontent brewing MVA government



Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who outperformed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked MLAs from all the parties as well as independents for BJP’s clean sweep in the legislative council elections. The former Maharashtra CM attributed the win to a “Modi wave.” “It’s the beginning of change. Our aim is to bring a popular government in the state.Discontent is brewing among the constituents of the MVA government. As a result, the BJP polled more votes than it did during the Rajya Sabha elections.We did not have enough for our fifth nominee but he still won This reflects faith in the BJP and the Modi wave in the country.

This was the second major victory for BJP within 10 days after winning the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10. Fadnavis has emerged as a non-stoppable leader in the State and further consolidated his grip on the party and may earn appreciation from party central leadership. BJP’s Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bhartiya, Prasad Lad and Ram Shinde and currently LoP in Council, Pravin Darekar came out with a flying colours.The MVA’s Chandrakant Handore (Congress), Sachin Ahir, Padvi (Sev Sena), Ram Raje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse (both NCP) succeeded.On Monday, the NCP accused the opposition BJP of indulging in horse-trading and working secret pacts in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls which saw Congress’ Chandrakant Handore losing to BJP’s Prasad Lad, while the Shiv Sena alleged that the BJP won only by misusing its powers. Congress said no one can be blamed if its MLAs did not vote for Handore. In a setback to the MVA, Handore lost to Lad while the other nominee of Congress, Bhai Jagtap won. All the five candidates of the BJP secured victory. Two candidates each of the Sena and NCP also emerged victorious. Sena’s winning candidates Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi bagged 26 votes each against the 55 votes the party has in the Lower House.

