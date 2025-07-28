Maharashtra: DigiPravesh Set to Transform Entry at Mantralaya with Aadhaar, QR Code Verification

As India is stepping towards digital governance, Maharashtra Mantralaya is opting for a smart, Aadhaar-based entry system. This new system will be called DigiPravesh from August 1. This new system is developed by a Mumbai-based tech firm Secutech Automation. It aims to reduce the long-standing chaos at Mantralaya’s gates. Many times the visitors have to wait for a few hours to get an entry pass. With this new system called DigiPravesh, the entire process will be digitised. Visitors can pre-register, schedule an appointment, use QR Code or Aadhar-based facial recognition for entering the Mantralaya.

The change will reduce the average wait time from three hours to just three minutes. Once you register at this portal or DigiPravesh app, repeat visitors won’t need to fill out forms again and again. This will make the user’s experience efficient and citizen-friendly.

Security and transparency will be maintained and are essential for the DigiPravesh system. The identification of an individual will be verified instantly. Real-time monitoring, automated digital logs, and instant alerts will create a safe zone for visitors and staff. The system is designed to work well with Aadhaar so that access remains tightly controlled and traceable.

Also Read: Final Salary Hike Under 7th Pay Commission Coming Soon; How Will It Benefit 1 Crore Employees?

For a significant place like Mantralaya, that is visited by thousands of people daily, these types of upgrades are not just time-saving but provide ease and accountability. Secutech Automation’s CEO, Aditya Prabhu said the idea behind DigiPravesh was to “solve challenges faced by real-world public building access by combining security with simplicity."

Other Indian government entities are looking to follow this transition to a totally digital access system as a model. In addition to enhancing daily operations at its highest office, Maharashtra is establishing a standard for digital transformation in governance by using a made-in-India tech solution. Other states are already showing interest in replicating the DigiPravesh system, which can be accessed through a mobile app or the website www.digipravesh.com. This change, which substitutes a speedy, tech-enabled experience for lines and paperwork, is welcomed by the public. Additionally, by improving the responsiveness, transparency, and efficiency of public institutions, it signifies a larger state commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India agenda.