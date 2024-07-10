Maharashtra Earthquake: Videos Show Fan Shaking, Chaos Among People After 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Hingoli

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2024 01:31 PM2024-07-10T13:31:45+5:302024-07-10T13:31:51+5:30

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli on Wednesday morning, July 10. Its impact was also felt in ...

Maharashtra Earthquake: Videos Show Fan Shaking, Chaos Among People After 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Hingoli | Maharashtra Earthquake: Videos Show Fan Shaking, Chaos Among People After 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Hingoli

Maharashtra Earthquake: Videos Show Fan Shaking, Chaos Among People After 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Hingoli

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli on Wednesday morning, July 10. Its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Washim districts. There was no report of any casualties or property loss.

Meanwhile, videos on social media surfaced after the quake, showing a ceiling fan shaking in a room at a hoss, while another CCTV footage shows chaos among the people in Maharashtra's village as they ran out of their houses in a panic tremors jolt houses.

Also Read | Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Reported in Hingoli (Watch Video).

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was recorded at 7.14 am, with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli. It was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in the Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha).

Open in app
Tags :Earthquake in MaharashtraEarthquakeMaharashtraHingoliViral video