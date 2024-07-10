Maharashtra Earthquake: Videos Show Fan Shaking, Chaos Among People After 4.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Hingoli

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli on Wednesday morning, July 10. Its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Washim districts. There was no report of any casualties or property loss.

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit #Maharashtra's Hingoli region on Wednesday, July 10, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake was reported at 07:14:53 IST today. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the earthquake.#Earthquake#Hingolipic.twitter.com/sLOfvXSDRV — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, videos on social media surfaced after the quake, showing a ceiling fan shaking in a room at a hoss, while another CCTV footage shows chaos among the people in Maharashtra's village as they ran out of their houses in a panic tremors jolt houses.

Also Read | Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Reported in Hingoli (Watch Video).

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was recorded at 7.14 am, with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli. It was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in the Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha).