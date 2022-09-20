Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

The Maharashtra government after a detailed review cleared 181 plots sanctioned by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for industrial projects.The Eknath Shinde-led state government had asked the industry department to review 191 plots of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) which were sanctioned by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government after June 1 this year.

Out of these, 181 plots have been cleared and the remaining 10 are under review and a decision will be taken soon, a senior official said on Tuesday.The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has come under fire after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat as the location for its multibillion-dollar semiconductor plant.The CM stated on Saturday that the government had not halted the allocation of industrial plots in the state. "No such decision regarding a halt in allocating plots to the industry has been made." A review has been conducted. The government is committed to providing the best possible service to investors who come here, he said in Aurangabad.

