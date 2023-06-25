Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde lauds underground water tank system to prevent flooding in city amid heavy rains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to the flood-affected areas of the city on Sunday morning to assess the situation after the first rainfall. With a keen focus on preventing waterlogging in these areas, Shinde inspected the measures implemented to tackle this issue. During his visit to Milan Subway in Andheri, he addressed the media and provided an update on the ongoing efforts to combat waterlogging problems in the locality.

Shinde reviewed the functioning of an underground water tank installed at the Milan subway here to prevent flooding and said the system has worked. Milan subway, Hindmata, and a couple of other locations in Mumbai are prone to water-logging during rains every year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed underground water tanks in these areas to prevent flooding.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, as the monsoon advanced over the city. Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I personally came to review the situation at the Milan subway and the new system has proved that it works. More than 70 mm rainfall was reported in one hour, still, the system that we have developed has worked". The monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, the Met office said."It is the first time since June 21, 1961, that the monsoon arrived in Delhi and Mumbai at the same time," said DS Pai, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)





