Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Reacts to MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s Assault on Canteen Staffer, Says "He Vomited..."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday reacted to the controversy surrounding Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who allegedly assaulted a canteen staffer at the MLA hostel. "He vomited, which angered him, and he reacted that way. Although I don't support violence, if there is any problem, we have the right to take legal action, but beating someone is not right," Shinde said.

The issue was also raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Council by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, who demanded Gaikwad’s suspension.