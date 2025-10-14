Maharashtra: Elderly Nagpur Man Scammed of Rs 21.55 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Police Officer

Nagpur: Elderly man lost around Rs 21.55 lakh to fraudster in 19 days. Scammer posed as the policeman and kept 70-year-old under digital arrest. Traumatized elderly man waited a month before confiding in a relative about his experience. As per the FPJ report, man received a random video call on August 9 and saw a person in a police uniform.

Fake Cop identified himself as an officer from Colaba police station and told victim that his his name has cropped up in a terror funding case wherein money had been transferred from his bank account. Scamsters showed bogus arrest warrant and documents bearing both names of central law agencies and the Ministry of Finance.

To make call real he name scammers mentioned a terrorist group to scare the victim and then falsely claimed the money would be returned after a Reserve Bank of India verification, as part of their scheme to defraud him. Between August 9 and 28, the man sent ₹21.55 lakh; when he could not pay more, the fake police officers gave him a 'clean chit' and falsely promised to return the money after the ‘probe’.