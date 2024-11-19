Maharashtra Election 2024: 12,500 Police and CRPF Personnel Deployed In Palghar for Smooth Voting Across Six Constituencies

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, officials have begun distributing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units to 2,278 polling stations in Palghar district. With a voter base of 22.92 lakh across six constituencies, the district administration has deployed over 12,500 personnel, including local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.

Authorities have meticulously planned to overcome logistical challenges, ensuring polling stations are fully equipped and operational before election day. Special security measures are in place for sensitive areas to maintain law and order. In the Vasai constituency, a stronghold of independent candidates, seven contenders are vying for the seat, with the spotlight on three key figures: incumbent MLA Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), Congress leader Vijay Patil, and Sneha Dube of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vasai, part of Palghar's six Assembly constituencies (Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nalasopara, and Vasai), will go to polls on November 20 in a single phase, with results announced on November 23.