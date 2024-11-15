Maharashtra Election 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes Fadnavis, Says He Will Never Become Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently stated that the door is permanently closed for Uddhav Thackeray, and they no longer need him. In response to this statement, former minister Aaditya Thackeray launched a strong counterattack, saying, "You can close the doors and windows for us, but Maharashtra has permanently closed its doors to you." Aaditya further asserted that Devendra Fadnavis will never become the Chief Minister, emphasizing his lack of support in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis had mentioned in an interview that he is not in the race for the Chief Minister's position. Aditya Thackeray responded by questioning who would trust someone who speaks for Gujarat’s interests and against Maharashtra. He also criticized Fadnavis and the BJP for allegedly taking projects away from Maharashtra and shifting them to Gujarat, asking, "Who would go to them now?"

Aditya Thackeray also targeted the MNS, accusing them of only engaging in violence and political manipulation during elections. He criticized MNS for its support of people who had previously used force against Maharashtra’s people. Aditya remarked that MNS had forgotten the "sons of the soil" of Maharashtra, as it had supported the Gujarat-based Manoj Jarange-Patil, who was reportedly involved in clashes with Maharashtra's people.

Fadnavis' Statement on Chief Ministership Devendra Fadnavis had stated that while BJP leaders and workers may wish for him to become the Chief Minister, he is no longer interested in that role. He emphasized that having served as Chief Minister for five years, he no longer has aspirations for that position. Fadnavis expressed his willingness to work in whatever role he is assigned, saying, "I will stand firmly behind whoever the Mahayuti decides as the Chief Minister." He also highlighted that only two Chief Ministers in Maharashtra had served a full five-year term, one of whom was himself.