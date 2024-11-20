Maharashtra Election 2024 Concludes; EVMs and VVPAT Machines Sealed Across State Amid Tight Security (Watch Video)

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly election concluded at 6 pm as voting for the Maharashtra assembly election 2024 concluded, EVMs and VVPA were sealed at a polling booth in Nagpur and several other states. The state has recorded 58.22% per cent voter turnout till 5 pm after a slow start on Wednesday. Maoist-infested Gadchiroli recorded the highest voter turnout at 69.63%, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07%. The results will be declared on November 23.

#WATCH | EVM and VVPAT being sealed at a polling booth in Nagpur as voting for the #Maharashtraassemblypolls2024 concludes. pic.twitter.com/Ov6fE2N3Ll — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

#WATCH | EVMs are being sealed by polling officials as the voting for the #MaharashtraAssemblyElection concludes



(Visuals from a polling booth in Baramati) pic.twitter.com/7Qf3KRN7Aw — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Maharashtra is witnessing a showdown between two major political alliances: the ruling coalition ‘Mahayuti’ comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that included the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).Other turnout figures shared by the ECI include: Mumbai Suburban at 51.76%, Nagpur at 56.06%, Aurangabad at 60.83%, Pune at 54.09%, Nashik at 59.85%, Satara at 64.16%, Dhule at 59.75%, Palghar at 59.31%, Ratnagiri at 60.35%, Nanded at 55.88%, and Latur at 61.43%.

Actor Rajat Kapoor claimed people of Mumbai not getting the government they voted for in the past as one of the reasons for low voter turnout in the city. “Mumbai has been low on it (voting percentage) always, its a tradition with Mumbai... It's possible that people are disappointed that they vote for somebody but it does not end up where it is supposed to... I hope for a government that is proactive, pro-people, and inclusive,” said Kapoor while speaking to ANI.Several leaders from parties participated in the voting process and urged all voters to go and cast their vote.