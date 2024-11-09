Maharashtra Election 2024: Ex-MLA Rupesh Mhatre Joins Shiv Sena After Expulsion from Uddhav Thackeray Faction

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 9, 2024): Former Bhiwandi East MLA Rupesh Mhatre, who was upset after not being given a ticket from the constituency by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, filed his nomination as an independent candidate. However, he withdrew his application on the last day before the deadline.

#WATCH | Former MLA and expelled Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rupesh Mhatre joined Shiv Sena in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde, last night.



(Source - Shiv Sena) pic.twitter.com/B08GxZCdsc — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

The Thackeray faction subsequently expelled Mhatre from the party. In a twist, Mhatre joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His decision came after the Thackeray faction, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), allocated the Bhiwandi East seat to the Samajwadi Party, which fielded Rais Shaikh as their candidate.

Mhatre, who had been preparing for months to contest from the Bhiwandi East constituency, expressed his displeasure over the decision. He accused the Uddhav Thackeray faction of neglecting Bhiwandi and alleged that the party was prioritising other seats at the expense of his constituency.

Mhatre, a former MLA from the constituency, had contested the 2019 election but was defeated by Shaikh by a margin of over 1,300 votes. He held the Bhiwandi East seat in the 2014 elections. This time, the political landscape has shifted with the emergence of two factions within Shiv Sena. While Uddhav Thackeray’s faction extended support to Rais Shaikh, Mhatre’s departure from the Thackeray group has further complicated the political equation.

On joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Mhatre was welcomed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who expressed his support for Mhatre’s political journey.

In Bhiwandi, Samajwadi Party’s Rais Shaikh is looking to defend his 2019 victory, while Mhatre, now with the Shinde faction, is expected to challenge him. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has also fielded Abu Azmi from the Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency, with the support of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the results to be announced on November 23.