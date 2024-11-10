Maharashtra Election 2024: Hitendra Thakur, Vijay Patil And Sneha Dube Face Off for Vasai Seat Amid Pressing Local Issues and Voter Concerns

As Maharashtra gears up for the 2024 Assembly elections, the Vasai seat in the Palghar district has gained attention. Known for being a stronghold for independent candidates, Vasai has held 10 assembly elections, with independents winning four times. In the last two elections, the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has a firm grip on the seat. The upcoming Vasai assembly election has seven candidates in the race, but the focus is firmly on three prominent contenders: Hitendra Thakur, the sitting MLA and leader of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA); Vijay Patil, a seasoned leader and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) secretary; and Sneha Dube, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of the Shramjivi Sanghatna.

Thakur, with a strong foothold in Vasai's political landscape, has represented the constituency for over three decades. Despite recent setbacks in Lok Sabha elections, his deep-rooted connection with the taluka and his loyal network of party workers keep him a formidable force. His influence extends through the Palghar district, where he has established himself as a significant political player.

Patil, a political veteran with extensive experience in local governance, including leadership in Zilla Parishad committees, is banking on traditional Congress and Shiv Sena voters to back him. His appeal among local communities—especially Agris, Kolis, and farmers, who see him as an advocate for their interests—bolsters his confidence in the upcoming election. Known for his connection with the region’s original communities, Patil is counting on the support of these voters, referred to as “bhoomi putras.”

On the other hand, Sneha Dube enters the contest with strong backing from Hindutva groups and the BJP’s broad support base. As the daughter of well-known local politicians Vivek and Vidyulata Pandit, Dube also commands significant support among adivasis. She aims to attract Gujarati and North Indian communities, who have shown growing support for the BJP in recent elections.

While the candidates prepare for the polls, Vasai’s residents are voicing concerns about longstanding civic issues that remain unresolved. One pressing issue is the inadequate water supply that has plagued Vasai for decades. Despite repeated election promises of a “Tanker-Free Vasai,” many areas still rely on water tankers for daily needs. Residents hope that the next MLA will finally prioritize a sustainable water supply.

Another significant issue is the frequent ower outages and rising electricity bills are additional frustrations for residents. Historically, Vasai has seen mixed victories: the Janata Party and Congress have each won twice, while independent candidates have won four. Thakur won on a Congress ticket in 1990, then went on to win as an independent in 1995, 1999 and 2004. Since 2014, he has consistently won under the BVA banner. Since 1990, Hitendra Thakur has ruled Vasai as a Congress candidate or an independent, except in 2009. In 2009, Narayan Mankar contested from BVA. Thakur is expected to have a strong chance of winning again this year.

The Vasai constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state. The result for the Vasai Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies, will be declared on November 23.