Maharashtra Election 2024: Opposition Claims Students Linked to BJP Leader Cast Votes with Fake IDs in Shirdi (Watch Video)

Maharashtra is holding assembly elections today, November 20, 2024. Voting began at 7 AM, with a statewide turnout of 6.61% reported by 9 AM. During the voting, opposition candidates alleged incidents of fake voting in Shirdi, reportedly involving college students linked to BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Eyewitnesses reported that students from a college associated with the leader were seen voting with fake ID cards. Congress member Srinivas BV, former President of the Indian Youth Congress, shared a video on his official X account, questioning the Election Commission's stance.

In the video opposition workers ask student for their Aadhaar card, but when the student could not provide it, he showed an election ID card, which was then claimed to be fake.

फर्जी मतदान चालू आहे!!!



शिरडी में BJP नेता के कॉलेज के बच्चे फर्जी वोटर आईडी कार्ड के आधार पर कर रहे है मतदान।



बेशर्म चुनाव आयोग किसकी तरफ है?? pic.twitter.com/MxYFAgIDvA — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 20, 2024

महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव आयोग किसके लिए काम कर रहा है?



शिरडी में BJP नेता विखे पाटिल के कॉलेज के लड़के भी फर्जी मतदान भी कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/oj6Z8wkNcV — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 20, 2024

Also Read: Cash for Votes Case: Vinod Tawde Denies Allegations, Says ‘I’m Not Stupid To Distribute Money in Opponent’s Hotel’

Opposition leaders and activists have strongly criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of turning a blind eye to these activities. Some have questioned whether the EC is working under undue influence, with claims that its inaction in cases of alleged malpractice reflects a biased stance.