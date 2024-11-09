Maharashtra Election 2024: PM Modi Slams Congress in Akola Rally, Promises Housing, Recalls Ram Mandir Verdict (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Akola as part of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. In his speech, he criticized the Congress party, accusing it of weakening the country for its own benefit and dividing castes to maintain power.

#WATCH | Akola, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress is well aware, the more the country weakens, the more they will strengthen. 'Jab Congress mazboot hogi, desh majboor ho jaega'... Congress creates a divide between various castes. It never let our castes… pic.twitter.com/HptieXWfG2 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

"Congress is well aware, the more the country weakens, the more they will strengthen. ‘Jab Congress mazboot hogi, desh majboor ho jaega’ (When Congress is strong, the country will become weak)," Modi said. He added that Congress creates divisions among various castes and takes advantage when they remain conflicted. "This is their conspiracy and character," Modi claimed, urging people to stay vigilant against the party’s tactics.

#WATCH | Akola, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Wherever Congress forms government, that state becomes an ATM for the Congress' royal family... These days, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have become their ATMs. In the name of elections in… pic.twitter.com/paZPabUmez — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

Modi also targeted the Congress-run states, calling them "ATMs" for the party’s royal family. "Wherever Congress forms government, that state becomes an ATM for the Congress royal family. These days, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have become their ATMs," he said. He also alleged that Congress had looted Rs 700 crores from liquor sellers in Karnataka during the election campaign.

#WATCH | Akola, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... When you visit other villages and meet people if you see a family still living in a temporary house or hut, send his name and address to me. And assure him of a permanent house on my behalf... 'Mere liye aap hi… pic.twitter.com/9Zq8SosD3D — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

The Prime Minister further emphasized the BJP’s achievements, particularly in providing housing for the poor. "In the last two terms, we have built 4 crore houses for the poor. Now, we are starting to build 3 crore more," he said, reiterating the government's commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged.

Modi also highlighted the support Maharashtra has shown to the BJP over the past decade. "In the last 10 years, Maharashtra has consistently supported the BJP. This trust is due to the patriotism, political understanding, and foresight of the people of Maharashtra," he said, adding that serving the state has been a “unique and delightful experience” for him.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to recall the historic Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Mandir issue, which was delivered on November 9, 2019. "This date is historic because the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ram Temple issue, a moment that will be remembered not only for the judgment but also for the unity shown by people across religions," Modi said.

#WATCH | Akola, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This date of 9 November is very historic. On this day in 2019, the Supreme Court of the country gave its verdict on Ram Mandir. After the Supreme Court's decision, people of every religion showed great sensitivity.… pic.twitter.com/3mbwcKXxWC — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024

PM Modi's rally in Akola aimed at boosting the campaign for BJP candidates from five districts: Akola, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, and Buldhana. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress bagged 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)