Maharashtra Election 2024: Poll Expenses Hit Rs 432 Crore, Expected to Rise

The Maharashtra assembly election has already incurred an expenditure of Rs 432 crore, according to the Chief Electoral Office (CEO). Each assembly constituency was allocated Rs 1.5 crore for election-related expenses, with the funds distributed to district administrations in October based on the number of constituencies in their jurisdiction. The CEO has confirmed that this amount is likely to increase.

District election officials (DEOs) have been instructed to request additional funds from the CEO's office if needed. Many DEOs have stated that several bills are still pending, and clearing the funds may take time. This year's state budget allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the assembly elections, a 66% increase from the Rs 900 crore set aside for the 2019 polls and a significant rise from the Rs 421 crore allocated in 2014.

According to a TOI report, a poll official stated that the increased allocations were necessary due to higher stipends for booth-level officers conducting door-to-door visits, as well as the rise in the number of polling booths and additional manpower requirements.

