Maharashtra Election 2024: Ruckus Erupts During BJP Leader Navneet Rana's Campaign in Amravati (Watch Video)

Former Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Rana narrowly escaped harm after a ruckus erupted during her election campaign in Daryapur Taluka, Amravati. Reports suggest that Rana was campaigning for BJP candidate Arun Bundile when her rally was disrupted. She has since filed a complaint at a local police station. According to reports, villagers attacked the meeting, throwing chairs and causing chaos.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A ruckus was erupted during the political campaign of BJP leader Navneet Rana (@navneetravirana) in Amravati last night. She has filed a complaint at a local police station. #navneetrana#Maharashtra#Amravatipic.twitter.com/UFmVK7lWtl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2024

In October, former MP Navneet Rana received a threatening letter demanding ₹10 crore. The letter, sent via speed post by a person named Amir, was delivered to her residence on October 11. Following Rana's complaint, her personal secretary, Vinod Guhe, filed a report at Rajapeth Police Station, prompting an investigation.

