Maharashtra Election 2024: Scuffle Erupts at Polling Station in Beed, EVMs Damaged, Voting Halted (Watch Video)

Beed, Maharashtra (November 20, 2024): A scuffle erupted at a polling station in Ghatnandur village, part of the Parli Assembly constituency in Beed, disrupted the voting process in Maharashtra's assembly elections on Wednesday. Videos shared by the news agency IANS show Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), tables, and other materials vandalised and lying on the floor at the scene.

Beed, Maharashtra: A scuffle occurred at a polling station in Ghatnandur village, part of the Parli Assembly constituency in Beed. The identity of those responsible for the altercation is not yet known pic.twitter.com/qsxPtDd3Se — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2024

According to regional media reports, the incident took place at Someshwar Vidyalaya and Zilla Parishad School booths in Ghatnandur. Attackers damaged Electronic Voting Machines at booths 280, 281, and 283 at Someshwar Vidyalaya, and booth 282 at Zilla Parishad School. Voting has been halted at these booths. Additionally, an Election Commission (EC) official, identified as Munde, was severely beaten during the altercation and was subsequently rushed to Swami Ramanand Teerth Government Hospital in Ambejogai for treatment.

The identity of those responsible for the scuffle is still unknown, and the reason for the altercation remains unclear.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.