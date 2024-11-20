Maharashtra Election 2024: Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Allegedly Assaulted by Dhananjay Munde's Supporters Outside Polling Booth in Beed (Watch Video)

Beed, Maharashtra (November 20, 2024): A violent incident occurred outside a polling booth in the Parli Assembly constituency of Beed district during the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. According to reports, supporters of Dhananjay Munde, an NCP candidate for the Parli constituency, allegedly assaulted a leader from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

लोकशाहीच्या उत्सवात ठोकशाहीने मतांची बेगमी करणारे धनंजय मुंडे गटाचे गुंड राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्ष शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाचे युवक प्रदेश सरचिटणीस माधव जाधव यांना मारहाण करतात हे निंदनीय आहेच पण राज्यातील ढासळलेल्या कायदा सुव्यवस्थेचे द्योतक सुद्धा आहे. अशा घटनांचा राष्ट्रवादी… pic.twitter.com/wgyvLgrEg7 — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) November 20, 2024

The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP–SP) shared a video of the incident on X, claiming that the attackers were supporters of the Dhananjay Munde. The video shows the assault on Madhav Jadhav, the Youth State Secretary of the Sharad Pawar faction, who was reportedly beaten by the group. The NCP condemned the incident, describing it as an attack on democracy and an example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The incident occurred around 12:00 p.m. outside a polling booth in Bank Colony, where Madhav Jadhav and other NCP supporters were waiting. Reports indicate that four to five individuals, believed to be supporters of Dhananjay Munde, attacked Jadhav, with another associate, Baba Shinde, also being pushed around during the altercation. As of 4:00 p.m., Jadhav had yet to file a complaint with the police regarding the incident.