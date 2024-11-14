Maharashtra Election 2024 : Supriya Sule Says She 'Fought' with Sharad Pawar Over His Intense Rally Schedule

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is heating up as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections. BJP central leaders are holding public rallies, while leaders from the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance are also intensifying their campaign efforts. Member of Parliament (MP) Sharad Pawar himself is holding four to five rallies a day. During a rally in Nashik, MP Supriya Sule shared a humorous incident involving a disagreement between her and her father, Sharad Pawar, during one of these rallies.

Supriya Sule spoke at a public meeting in Chandwad, Nashik district, where she criticized the opposition and also commented on a disagreement with Sharad Pawar. She shared that, "An 80-year-old warrior has revived everything once again. But now they've gone too far. Last night, I had a fight with Sharad Pawar. He did seven rallies in one day, and I raised my voice at him. I asked him what was going on, and he told me to keep quiet."

She further clarified that the main objective was not for any individual to assume power, but for the state to have a good government that would ensure better prices for farmers. "We are fighting for a good government, where the farmer gets a fair price for his produce," she stated.

Supriya Sule also emphasized the importance of dignity for women, citing her fight for the onion farmers’ cause during her tenure in the central government. "We fight for the people who elected us," she remarked.

In her speech, she also took a swipe at the opposition, particularly during the Lok Sabha elections. Referring to a scheme launched by the BJP where ₹1,500 was given under a 'Beloved Sister' program, she sarcastically remarked that the BJP was only showing affection for women when it suited their election goals. She criticized the BJP for attempting to buy relationships with money, stating, "Not all relationships can be bought with money. In this country, 50 sacks are all okay when they want to make deals."