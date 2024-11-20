Maharashtra Election 2024: Voters Stuck as EVMs Malfunction at Several Polling Centers

Voting for the state assembly elections is taking place today, starting at 7 AM. The Election Commission and police forces are fully prepared to ensure a smooth voting process across the state. However, there have been reports of issues affecting the voting process at some locations. Several polling stations have reported malfunctions with the EVM machines, causing delays for voters.

Akola

At Booth Number 169 in B.R. High School in the Akola West Assembly constituency, the EVM machine malfunctioned since the morning when voting began. As a result, voting has not yet commenced at this booth, and voters are waiting in line. Voting in Akola started at 7 AM, but the disruption at this booth has caused delays.

Malegaon

In the Malegaon Outer Assembly constituency, EVM machines at Booth Number 292 have malfunctioned, showing an invalid status. This has led to several voters waiting at the polling station without being able to vote. Many citizens have been standing in line at the booth since the morning, but due to the EVM malfunction, their voting has been delayed.

Jalgaon

At the New English School polling station in Jamner, Jalgaon, the EVM machine did not start, causing confusion among voters. Voting was delayed by 15 to 20 minutes due to the malfunction. Election officials and technical staff were called in to fix the machine, and after a brief delay, the machine was sealed and voting began.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Dadegaon Budruk, Paithan Taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the EVM machine at Booth 226 has been out of order for the past hour. Efforts are underway to replace the machine, causing a long line of voters outside the polling station. Due to the delay, voters are getting frustrated.

Kolhapur

In the Kolhapur North constituency, the EVM machine at the Vikram High School polling station has malfunctioned, leading to a crowd of voters outside the polling station as they await the resolution of the issue.

Buldhana

In the Jalgaon Jamod constituency, the EVM malfunction caused a brief halt in voting in the Mansagav area. In the Khamgaon constituency, the EVM malfunction occurred right at the start of voting. According to Election Officer Dr. Rameshwar Puri, a CPU and three VVPAT units were replaced to resolve the issue.