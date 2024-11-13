Maharashtra Election 2024:CM Eknath Shinde's Luggage Checked By EC Officials In Palghar (Watch Video)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s luggage was checked by Election Commission officers at the Kolwade Police Parade Ground in Palghar. The incident follows after Shiv Sena UBT is at loggerheads with the ruling BJP over the checking of Uddhav Thackeray’s bags at Yavatmal where he is heard asking the officials if they also check the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bag was inspected by the Election Commission at the Kolwade Police Parade Ground in Palghar pic.twitter.com/8yUIkgOrIU — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2024

The BJP on Wednesday shared the video of Fadnavis arriving at Kolhapur airport and his bags being checked by the authorities. “Let it be, some leaders are just used to creating a spectacle," the Maharashtra BJP posted on X without naming Uddhav. The party said that Fadnavis’ bags were also checked, however, he did not “cause any uproar".Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut earlier alleged that Rs 25 crores have reached the places where CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are contesting. Maharashtra will go to Assembly polls in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. With just a week to go for the elections, the political atmosphere is definitely heating up in the state.